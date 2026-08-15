In Rivne region, car struck and killed pregnant woman - test of underage driver showed 1.9 parts per mille of alcohol

In Rivne region, a pregnant woman was killed under the wheels of a passenger car, and a minor driver was detained, the regional police department reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

In Zarichne district, a pregnant pedestrian was killed under the wheels of a passenger car: police detained the minor driver. According to the examination, the driver was intoxicated — the Dräger device showed 1.9 per mille. - the police reported.

Details

The accident occurred yesterday, August 14, at around 11 p.m. in the village of Morochne on Tsentralna Street.

The investigator preliminarily established that "a 16-year-old resident of the village of Loknytsia, driving a VAZ car, struck a 26-year-old local resident who was walking along the dirt shoulder in the same direction."

"The victim, who was 37 weeks pregnant, was hospitalized, where she died from her injuries. The child could not be saved either," the police stated.

The investigator launched a pre-trial investigation.

The minor was detained in accordance with procedural rules and placed in a temporary detention facility. The issue of notifying him of suspicion is being resolved.

A traffic accident involving an ambulance occurred in Rivne; three medical workers were injured