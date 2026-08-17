In Rivne region, a 15-year-old girl fell from a bridge while trying to take a photo on the railing

In the Rivne region, a 15-year-old girl wanted to take a photo on the railing of a road bridge, but lost her balance and fell from a height of about four meters, UNN reports, citing the police of the Rivne region.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday, August 16, at around 7 p.m. in the Berezne territorial community.

Juvenile prevention officers found out that the 15-year-old resident of the community was walking along one of the village streets with her 17-year-old sister. The younger girl decided to take a photo while sitting on the railing of a road bridge. However, she lost her balance and fell from a height of about four meters.

As a result, she suffered a broken leg and a bruised arm.

Climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie: a man died in Kyiv, who had been electrocuted the day before