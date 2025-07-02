In Rivne, an intoxicated driver, fleeing from patrols, rammed the barrier of the district police department

Fleeing from patrols, a car driver in Rivne rammed the barrier of the district police department and ended up in the courtyard of the district police department. The intoxicated man was detained, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne region police on Telegram.

Details

The car accident happened the day before. It is reported that police officers on Romana Shukhevycha Street in Rivne saw a "Geely" car, whose driver violated traffic rules. The offender ignored the law enforcement officers' demand to stop the vehicle and began to flee.

Having reached Heroiv Politsii Street, he, violating the speed limit, rammed the barrier and ended up on the territory of the Rivne RUP, where the car was blocked - the police said.

Police found signs of drug intoxication in the 46-year-old driver. However, he refused to undergo an examination.

It turned out that the driver had been brought to administrative responsibility almost 30 times, including for drunk driving.

The offender was brought to administrative responsibility under 5 articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The car was seized and placed in an impound lot.