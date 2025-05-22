In Poltava, the dismantling of the monument at the resting place of Peter I has been completed - media
Kyiv • UNN
In Poltava, the monument to Peter I, located at the corner of Spaska and Pylyp Orlyk streets, has been finally dismantled. The monument will be moved to the Museum of the Battle of Poltava.
In Poltava, the monument at the resting place of the Russian Emperor Peter I, which was located at the corner of Spaska and Pylyp Orlyk streets, was finally moved from public space. The dismantling of the monument was carried out according to a developed scheme that will allow it to be reassembled on the territory of the Museum of the Battle of Poltava, reports local media, writes UNN.
Details
The relocation of the monument took place in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications within the framework of the state policy of de-imperialization. On January 31, the Ministry of Culture signed an order to exclude 15 cultural heritage sites of Poltava from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine, including the monument at the resting place of the Russian ruler. Preparations for the relocation of the monument started on April 1. The relevant services started dismantling on May 2. After that, its continuation was postponed several times.
The dismantling workers removed the helmet, shield, sword, figured elements with stylized feathers, and four sculptural garlands. They also dismantled the copper sheets of the pedestal.
Architects, restorers and local historians observed the progress of the dismantling. Specialists described the removed elements of the monument, numbered them and packed them in special boxes for further storage in the fund of the Museum of the Battle of Poltava.
The Poltava City Council noted that money was not allocated from the city budget for dismantling. All works were carried out at the expense of benefactors.
Addition
