In Poltava region, archaeologists find burial site of ancient pit culture in a mound
Kyiv • UNN
During archaeological excavations in the Poltava region, a pit inhumation burial was discovered, in which, among other things, a Samanid dirham coin dated to 913-942 AD was found.
Details
Historical research continues in the Poltava region. This June, a team from the Bilsk Historical and Cultural Reserve and students from Poltava Pedagogical University conducted archaeological work at the Hlynsk Archaeological Complex.
They investigated the mound, which was partially damaged in the mid-20th century due to road construction. Under the mound, they found an inhumation burial from the Pit Culture, where they discovered a straight-backed iron knife, a belt ring, and a Samanid dirkhem dating from 913-942.
Before the excavations began, the area was scanned using LIDAR. The found artifacts were sent for restoration to the laboratories of the Bilsk Reserve. Currently, anthropologists from the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine are working on the burial site.
Recall
Artifacts from Crimean museums presented at a Dutch exhibition in 2014 have returned to Ukraine after almost a decade of legal dispute. The 565 exhibits will remain in the National Museum of History of Ukraine until the de-occupation of Crimea.