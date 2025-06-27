In Poltava region, a supermarket and a medical facility were damaged by a Russian drone attack

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 404 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 2954 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 7162 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 151287 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 121327 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 103126 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 120063 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 236455 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 95182 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 225969 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+25°
2m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEAJune 27, 12:28 AM • 111109 views
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 57469 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:26 AM • 11844 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 25944 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov06:15 AM • 22980 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 151288 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 112209 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 236455 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 225969 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 164590 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 77415 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 109904 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 82023 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 88896 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 77603 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

In Poltava region, a supermarket and a medical facility were damaged by a Russian drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The enemy's overnight attack in Poltava region caused drone debris to fall in Kremenchuk district. The premises and equipment of a medical facility, as well as vehicles and a supermarket, were damaged.

In Poltava region, a supermarket and a medical facility were damaged by a Russian drone attack

In the Poltava region, due to a night attack by Russian troops, a supermarket and a medical facility were damaged by drone debris, acting head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy's night attack and air defense work, the premises and equipment of a healthcare facility were also damaged by debris. Fortunately, there were no casualties

- Kohut wrote

At night, air defense was active in the Poltava region. As Kohut reported, falling debris of enemy drones was recorded in the Kremenchuk district. "Vehicles and the premises of one of the food supermarkets were damaged. There was no information about casualties," noted the acting head of the OMA.

359 out of 363 drones and 6 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack27.06.25, 10:02 • 1778 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Poltava Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9