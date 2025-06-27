In Poltava region, a supermarket and a medical facility were damaged by a Russian drone attack

In the Poltava region, due to a night attack by Russian troops, a supermarket and a medical facility were damaged by drone debris, acting head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy's night attack and air defense work, the premises and equipment of a healthcare facility were also damaged by debris. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Kohut wrote

At night, air defense was active in the Poltava region. As Kohut reported, falling debris of enemy drones was recorded in the Kremenchuk district. "Vehicles and the premises of one of the food supermarkets were damaged. There was no information about casualties," noted the acting head of the OMA.

359 out of 363 drones and 6 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack