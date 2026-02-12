$43.030.06
In Poltava region, a guardian is suspected of torturing her younger sisters, whom she forced to kneel for two days without food

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

In Poltava region, a 30-year-old guardian is suspected of torturing two younger sisters. The woman forced them to kneel for two days without food for eating sweets.

In Poltava region, a guardian is suspected of torturing her younger sisters, whom she forced to kneel for two days without food

In Poltava region, a 30-year-old woman is suspected of torturing her two younger sisters, for whom she was a guardian. According to the investigation, as punishment for eating sweets, she forced the 13- and 16-year-old girls to kneel for two days without food, restricted their sleep, and beat them. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Poltava region, under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors, a case of torture of 16-year-old and 13-year-old girls is being investigated. According to the investigation, their 30-year-old biological sister-guardian forced the children to kneel for two days without food, restricted their sleep and physiological needs.

- the report says.

In September 2025, the girls ate sweets without permission. For this, the guardian poured buckwheat and salt into a corner and forced the children to kneel. They also received blows with a metal shoehorn, resulting in bruises and abrasions on their bodies and heads.

When the woman was not at home, the girls ran away. Law enforcement officers found them in Poltava, after which the victims were interrogated at the specialized "Barnahus" center.

Based on the results of examinations, the guardian was notified of suspicion of torture (Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A guardian is obliged to provide the child with the necessary conditions for life, education and development, to protect their rights and interests. In this situation, on the contrary, juvenile prosecutors protect two sisters from the unlawful actions of their guardian. The law guarantees every child the right to freedom and personal inviolability. And discipline and order in the family must be based on mutual respect and exclude any humiliation of the child's honor and dignity.

- said Yevhen Hladiy, head of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office.

By order of the Prosecutor General, prosecutor's offices have strengthened child protection: 45 interdepartmental groups have been created, 281 children's institutions and 722 family-based care forms have been checked, and checks have been carried out on more than 26,000 children.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Poltava