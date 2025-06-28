$41.590.00
Exclusives
In Pakistan, a suicide bomber in a car bomb drove into a military convoy, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

A suicide bomber crashed into a military convoy in northwestern Pakistan. The attack killed at least 16 soldiers and injured 29 people.

Details

The attack in northwestern Pakistan also injured 29 people, including 10 servicemen and 19 civilians.

"A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy," a local government official in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said.

A police officer told AFP that the blast also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that at least 13 soldiers were killed in the suicide blast, while AP mentioned 8 casualties.

According to AP sources, the target of the attack was a military transport vehicle in North Waziristan around lunchtime.

The suicide wing of the armed group Hafiz Gul Bahadur, linked to the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack, AFP reported.

Since the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in 2021, violence in Pakistani regions bordering Afghanistan has significantly increased.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

