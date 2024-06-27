In Odessa, the driver crashed into a pole, trying to avoid pedestrians at the intersection with the traffic light turned off: among the victims are children
In Odessa, as a result of a car accident, four people were injured, including two children, when the driver crashed into a pole while trying to avoid pedestrians at an intersection with the traffic light turned off.
In Odessa, an accident occurred in which four people were injured, including two children, the GUNP in the Odessa region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
The accident occurred on June 26 at about 22 hours at the corner of Bolshaya Arnautskaya and Evropeyskaya streets.
It was previously established that the 40-year-old driver of a Dodge car, approaching the intersection, where the traffic light did not work due to lack of electricity, did not immediately notice pedestrians crossing the road along the pedestrian crossing, and in order to avoid hitting people, turned to the side and collided with a pole.
As a result of the traffic accident, four passengers of the man were injured: two women 39-Tita 36-year-old and two 11-year-old boys. They were taken to the hospital with various injuries.
The driver himself was miraculously not injured. He will be checked for intoxication. Now the police are establishing the full circumstances of the incident.
In the Unified Register of pre-trial investigations, investigators entered information under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. We are talking about a violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, which caused moderate bodily injury to the victim.
As part of the production, the car was placed on the arrest site and a number of expert examinations were appointed. The investigation continues.
