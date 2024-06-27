In Kyiv region a car and a minibus with 10 passengers collided, two were hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kiev region, an accident involving a car and a minibus with 10 passengers, including children, occurred, two people were hospitalized, the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
It is previously known that on June 25, a Volkswagen minibus and a passenger car collided on the road section of the settlements of Potoki-Tarashcha.
Investigators found that there were 10 passengers on the bus, including two children: a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, who, according to preliminary information, were slightly injured. One passenger was hospitalized with a head injury.
"The condition of the 36-year - old driver of the car remains serious, who was hospitalized in a medical facility with numerous injuries and fractures," the police said.
Investigators on the fact of an accident with the victim began a pre-trial Investigation (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code).
