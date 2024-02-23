$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 28803 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 104899 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 40119 views

02:15 PM • 40119 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 104752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 268466 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210870 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210870 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229494 views
An accident involving a truck and a minibus occurred in the Lviv region: there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 43144 views

The accident occurred near the village of Staryi Yarychiv on the Kyiv - Chop highway, there are some injured.

An accident involving a truck and a minibus occurred in the Lviv region: there are victims

An accident with victims involving a truck and a minibus occurred in the Lviv region, UNN reports, citing the police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the accident occurred near the village of Staryi Yarychiv on the Kyiv-Chop highway, and there are some injuries.

The patrol officers ensure reverse traffic and protect the scene.

Almost 13 times over the blood alcohol limit: a drunk driver caused an accident in Zaporizhzhia12.02.24, 16:14 • 23263 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv
