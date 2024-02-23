An accident involving a truck and a minibus occurred in the Lviv region: there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
The accident occurred near the village of Staryi Yarychiv on the Kyiv - Chop highway, there are some injured.
An accident with victims involving a truck and a minibus occurred in the Lviv region, UNN reports, citing the police.
Details
According to law enforcement officials, the accident occurred near the village of Staryi Yarychiv on the Kyiv-Chop highway, and there are some injuries.
The patrol officers ensure reverse traffic and protect the scene.
