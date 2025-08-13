In Odesa, illegal barriers on the Black Sea coast are being dismantled

In Odesa, comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure free access for citizens to the Black Sea. Facts of abuse of power by officials of the communal enterprise "Odesatransparkservis" and the city council in concluding contracts for paid parking lots are also being investigated. Some sites have already been freed from barriers, reports the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

In Odesa, the prosecutor's office is conducting comprehensive work to ensure free access for people to the Black Sea. The prosecutor's office is exercising procedural guidance in criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Within the framework of the case, facts of abuse of power by officials of the communal enterprise "Odesatransparkservis" and one of the city council departments are being investigated. - the post says.

As stated, the investigation has currently revealed violations of the law in concluding contracts with entrepreneurs for the operation of paid parking lots in Odesa and Odesa district, in which the actual area is reduced, and barriers have been installed.

During a series of searches, law enforcement officers "have already taken measures to free parking lots from barriers to ensure unhindered access for vacationers to the Black Sea coast."

QR code on cars and parking spaces: the Cabinet approved a bill that will strengthen the protection of the rights of drivers with disabilities