In Odesa, illegal barriers on the Black Sea coast are being dismantled

09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region
August 13, 12:20 AM
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments
August 13, 02:17 AM
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast
August 13, 02:50 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
05:47 AM
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
07:26 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:18 AM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
August 12, 04:50 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
06:39 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
05:47 AM
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
August 12, 06:19 PM
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
August 12, 03:52 PM
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
August 12, 06:40 AM
In Odesa, illegal barriers on the Black Sea coast are being dismantled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

In Odesa, the prosecutor's office ensures free access to the Black Sea and investigates abuses by officials of the municipal enterprise "Odesatransparkservice" and the city council. Some sites have already been cleared of barriers.

In Odesa, illegal barriers on the Black Sea coast are being dismantled

In Odesa, comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure free access for citizens to the Black Sea. Facts of abuse of power by officials of the communal enterprise "Odesatransparkservis" and the city council in concluding contracts for paid parking lots are also being investigated. Some sites have already been freed from barriers, reports the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

In Odesa, the prosecutor's office is conducting comprehensive work to ensure free access for people to the Black Sea. The prosecutor's office is exercising procedural guidance in criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Within the framework of the case, facts of abuse of power by officials of the communal enterprise "Odesatransparkservis" and one of the city council departments are being investigated.

- the post says.

As stated, the investigation has currently revealed violations of the law in concluding contracts with entrepreneurs for the operation of paid parking lots in Odesa and Odesa district, in which the actual area is reduced, and barriers have been installed.

During a series of searches, law enforcement officers "have already taken measures to free parking lots from barriers to ensure unhindered access for vacationers to the Black Sea coast."

QR code on cars and parking spaces: the Cabinet approved a bill that will strengthen the protection of the rights of drivers with disabilities
6/2/25, 1:36 PM

Alona Utkina

Black Sea
Odesa