In Obolon, a teenager beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick: he was notified of suspicion

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10914 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24493 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30376 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49194 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115169 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60040 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118024 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171300 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113147 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107943 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.3m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4792 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118024 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133275 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138838 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171300 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6692 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57298 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42615 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48080 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116209 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

In Obolon, a teenager beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick: he was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

In Obolon, a 16-year-old boy beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick after a conflict. He was detained, criminal proceedings were opened and a preventive measure was chosen.

In Obolon, a teenager beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick: he was notified of suspicion

In Obolon in Kyiv, a 16-year-old teenager beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick. He was drinking alcohol with the victim, and then had a conflict and beat him. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Investigators established that a minor in the capital met a homeless man near a supermarket. And later they started drinking alcohol together. The drunk teenager had a conflict with his new acquaintance. The argument turned into a scuffle, the boy grabbed a stick and inflicted more than 40 blows to the man's head and body.

The victim was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries. However, they could not be saved, he died 2 days later.

The teenager was charged with intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The court imposed an exceptional preventive measure on the minor in the form of detention.

Let us remind you

In the city of Krasnohrad, Kharkiv region, three teenagers beat a man to death in the park. The body of the 62-year-old victim was found by passers-by.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$64.36
Bitcoin
$108,104.80
S&P 500
$5,919.33
Tesla
$361.21
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,330.95
Ethereum
$2,657.25