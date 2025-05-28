In Obolon, a teenager beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick: he was notified of suspicion

In Obolon in Kyiv, a 16-year-old teenager beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick. He was drinking alcohol with the victim, and then had a conflict and beat him. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Investigators established that a minor in the capital met a homeless man near a supermarket. And later they started drinking alcohol together. The drunk teenager had a conflict with his new acquaintance. The argument turned into a scuffle, the boy grabbed a stick and inflicted more than 40 blows to the man's head and body.

The victim was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries. However, they could not be saved, he died 2 days later.

The teenager was charged with intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The court imposed an exceptional preventive measure on the minor in the form of detention.

