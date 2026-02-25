In Norway, all political parties unanimously support Ukraine - Prime Minister Støre

Support for Ukraine in Norway is nationwide and cross-party, and aid to Kyiv is a common position across the country's political spectrum. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during joint events with the President of Ukraine.

According to him, the government can speak on behalf of the entire Norwegian society, as there are no disagreements in parliament regarding Ukraine.

I can convey to you, Mr. President, and to the Ukrainian press, our solidarity, support, and sympathy on behalf of the people of Norway. I can do this because there is unanimous support from all political parties in my parliament regarding our work concerning Ukraine. - said Støre.

He emphasized that there is no force in the Norwegian parliament that would question support for Ukraine.

There is no party that would be against supporting Ukraine. We are all together, and this reflects the position of the people of Norway towards the struggle you are in. - noted the Prime Minister.

Støre also reminded that the decision to help Ukraine was a historic choice for Norway back in February 2022.

We had a historic decision in February 2022 to actively support the defense of another country that came under attack. - he emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Norway is one of Ukraine's strongest partners. Cooperation has continued since the first days of the full-scale war in defense, energy, and humanitarian spheres.