In Nikopol, a man threw a grenade at a taxi driver: the car was damaged

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a conflict arose between a 48-year-old man and a taxi driver, as a result of which the man threw a grenade towards the car in which the taxi driver was sitting. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the explosion of the ammunition. The vehicle was damaged. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region, according to UNN.

On July 25, at about 5:40 PM, the police received a report of an explosion on one of the city's streets. An investigative and operational group of the Nikopol District Police Department went to the scene. The police established that a conflict arose between a 48-year-old man and a taxi driver. The suspect got out of the car, and after some time returned and threw a grenade towards the car in which the taxi driver was sitting. - the report says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers seized material evidence from the scene. The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings opened under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

