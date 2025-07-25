In Nikopol, a man threw a grenade at a taxi driver: the car was damaged

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 5020 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
03:49 PM • 18078 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 100247 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 39064 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 41025 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 76896 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 37217 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 52508 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50145 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91363 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
67%
748mm
Popular news
8 laboratories, dozens of searches: drug network busted during special operation in Poland and UkraineJuly 25, 09:32 AM • 8696 views
Astronomer HR Director Christine Cabot, who hugged a colleague at a Coldplay concert, has resignedJuly 25, 09:57 AM • 30903 views
Searches in Lviv City Council: several officials notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.7 millionJuly 25, 10:41 AM • 15940 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the frontJuly 25, 11:50 AM • 47942 views
Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail: yellow danger level declared in Kyiv and eastern UkraineJuly 25, 12:00 PM • 7734 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?02:49 PM • 100238 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 76892 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 139143 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 114919 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 134437 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 248783 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 362858 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 442073 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 442432 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 427958 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
Starlink
TikTok
Dassault Mirage 2000

In Nikopol, a man threw a grenade at a taxi driver: the car was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

In Nikopol, a 48-year-old man threw a grenade at a taxi after a conflict with the driver. No one was injured, the vehicle was damaged.

In Nikopol, a man threw a grenade at a taxi driver: the car was damaged

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a conflict arose between a 48-year-old man and a taxi driver, as a result of which the man threw a grenade towards the car in which the taxi driver was sitting. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the explosion of the ammunition. The vehicle was damaged. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region, according to UNN.

On July 25, at about 5:40 PM, the police received a report of an explosion on one of the city's streets. An investigative and operational group of the Nikopol District Police Department went to the scene. The police established that a conflict arose between a 48-year-old man and a taxi driver. The suspect got out of the car, and after some time returned and threw a grenade towards the car in which the taxi driver was sitting.

- the report says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers seized material evidence from the scene. The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings opened under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

In Kyiv, a man was brutally beaten for a remark at a sports ground, for which two men were detained.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9