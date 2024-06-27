In Nikolayevshchina at night destroyed 6 "Shahed" and three missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems in the Mykolaiv region on the night of June 27 destroyed six Shahed drones and three cruise missiles, while enemy artillery struck settlements in the region without causing casualties.
Air defense systems in the Mykolaiv region on the night of June 27 destroyed six drones and three cruise missiles, while enemy artillery over the past day struck two communities in the region, said on Thursday the chairman of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim, writes UNN.
Details
"On the night of June 27, the forces and means of air defense in Mykolaiv region destroyed six Shahed 131/136 UAVs and three cruise missiles," Kim wrote in Telegram.
Also, according to him, in the evening of June 26, at 18:45 and 19:23, the Kutsurub community was under enemy artillery fire. Also yesterday, at 21: 53, the water area of the Ochakovo community was subjected to artillery attacks. There were no casualties in both cases.
The Air Force shot down 5 of 6 missiles and 23 drones at night27.06.24, 07:49 • 22696 views