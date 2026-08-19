In the capital of the aggressor state, several fuel station networks have introduced restrictions on fuel sales, despite the authorities’ efforts to supply the capital by reallocating volumes from Russia’s eastern regions. The Moscow Times reports, citing UNN.

Details

Representatives of Gazprom Neft told Russian "media" that the company’s filling stations are "temporarily" imposing restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel fuel - up to 40 liters per vehicle. The hotline said that whether it is permitted to fill containers with fuel can be determined on site at the specific station.

Tatneft also stated that the limit on petrol sales at the company’s Moscow filling stations is 50 liters, while the limit for diesel fuel is 60 liters.

Fuel shortages in the capital and the Moscow region were already being reported last week. Local residents reported petrol disruptions and queues at filling stations following another series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries (in August alone, at least four major oil refineries were put out of operation) - the report says.

We remind you

the Russian government authorized the production, import, and sale of Euro-2, Euro-3, and Euro-4 petrol. The authorization will remain in effect until July 1, 2027.

UNN also reported that Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service initiated almost three times as many cases against oil companies and independent filling stations as it did during the first five months of the year.