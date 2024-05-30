In moscow, a production and warehouse with an area of 2000 square meters caught fire

In moscow, a production and warehouse with an area of 2000 square meters is on fire. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

In the east of moscow, an industrial and warehouse building caught fire. A multi-level industrial and warehouse building is on fire in the east of moscow on an area of 2000 square meters.

The message about the fire at the address: 38 Open-Hearth Street was received by the operational duty shift of the main Department of the Ministry of emergency situations of the russian federation in moscow. After the arrival of the first units, a multi-level production and warehouse building catches fire. The fire area is 2000 square meters - the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Add

Aviation was involved in extinguishing this fire.

