Taxi driver shoots retired major general after quarrel in moscow

In moscow, a taxi driver shot a retired major general with a traumatic weapon, wounding him in the leg. This is reported by russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On May 11, Dmitry Dreval, a retired russian major general who had served in the army for 37 years, called a taxi. The driver arrived late because he was caught in a traffic jam. drevval began to ridicule the taxi driver's ability to use the navigator. A verbal altercation ensued, after which the driver pulled out a traumatic pistol and shot the major general in the leg.

The carpenter's wife called the police. The taxi driver threw the gun into the bushes, but law enforcement officers found a shell casing in the car, saw the wound on the general's leg and the holster that the carpenter had managed to pull out of the car. The police began an investigation. The driver explained that the gun was not his and that he had found it by accident.

