Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81637 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107440 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154320 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250557 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174193 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226017 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Taxi driver shoots retired major general after quarrel in moscow

Taxi driver shoots retired major general after quarrel in moscow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18246 views

A taxi driver shot a retired russian major general in the leg with a traumatic weapon after an argument.

In moscow, a taxi driver shot a retired major general with a traumatic weapon, wounding him in the leg. This is reported by russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On May 11, Dmitry Dreval, a retired russian major general who had served in the army for 37 years, called a taxi. The driver arrived late because he was caught in a traffic jam. drevval began to ridicule the taxi driver's ability to use the navigator. A verbal altercation ensued, after which the driver pulled out a traumatic pistol and shot the major general in the leg.

The carpenter's wife called the police. The taxi driver threw the gun into the bushes, but law enforcement officers found a shell casing in the car, saw the wound on the general's leg and the holster that the carpenter had managed to pull out of the car. The police began an investigation. The driver explained that the gun was not his and that he had found it by accident.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
ukraineUkraine

