Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In May, Russia increased offensive operations by 19% compared to April - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In May 2025, Russian troops increased the number of offensive operations by 19%. The most difficult day was May 4, when the enemy carried out 269 assaults.

In May, Russia increased offensive operations by 19% compared to April - DeepState

In May 2025, the Russian enemy increased offensive efforts by 19% compared to the previous month. The enemy was particularly active at the beginning and end of May, trying to maintain a high intensity of attacks. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

According to DeepState's calculations, the average number of attacks per day increased from 154.8 in April to 183.6 in May.

"And if in April the katsap conducted more than 190 attacks only twice a day, then in May there were already thirteen such days," the statement reads.

DeepState analysts noted that the most difficult was May 4, when the enemy carried out 269 assault actions.

Recall

On May 05, 2025, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that on 04.05.2025, 269 combat clashes took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions.

On May 05, 2025, the commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle crews of the OZBSPP "Typhoon" NGU with the call sign "Skif" reported that the number of Russian offensives has actively increased in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, over the past month. The enemy is using motorcycles, which are becoming the basis of their offensive tactics.

The enemy has intensified: more than 80 combat clashes in a day, attacks continue01.06.25, 16:52 • 3974 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
