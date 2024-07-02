In Lviv, teenagers videotaped beating a 9-year-old on a playground: police found two girls
Kyiv • UNN
Two girls in Lviv are suspected of beating a young boy on a playground, the incident was filmed, police have identified them, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"On July 1, while monitoring social media, police found a video in which unknown teenagers first forced the young boy to apologize and then beat him," the police said.
An investigation was immediately launched into the incident, during which the police found that the incident had occurred around 15:20 at a playground located on Slastion Street in Lviv.
"We have also identified the participants in the incident: A 9-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl who struck him, and her friend who was a year older and filmed the video. All of them are residents of Lviv," the police said.
Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
The issue of opening a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Article 125 (Intentional light bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided. The article provides for a fine of up to fifty tax-free minimum incomes, or community service for up to two hundred hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.
