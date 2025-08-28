In Lviv region, a mother reported that her son was shot with an airsoft gun: police found that a woman was injured by a neighbor's shot

In the Lviv region, a woman reported that her son was hit by an airsoft gun, the police opened a criminal case and found that a woman was injured by a neighbor's shot, doctors did not find any bodily injuries in the child, the regional police department reported, writes UNN.

Details

It is stated that the incident occurred in the village of Dobrohostiv.

As reported, a video was circulated on social networks showing a minor sustaining bodily injuries. "According to the mother, a local resident, shooting an airsoft gun, hit her son," the police said.

"Doctors did not find any bodily injuries in the child. However, the boy's mother wrote a statement in which she indicated that she was also injured as a result of the incident. Doctors found a characteristic hematoma on the applicant's body," law enforcement officers noted.

According to this fact, as indicated, a criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 125 (Intentional minor bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine of up to fifty non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or public works for up to two hundred hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.

"It was established that the shot that injured the woman was fired by her 54-year-old neighbor. The man handed over an air pistol to law enforcement officers, which was seized and sent for expert examination," the report says.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

