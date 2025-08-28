In Lviv region, a mother reported that her son was shot with an airsoft gun: police found that a woman was injured by a neighbor's shot

$41.320.08
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attack
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a century
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is known
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100710 views
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa
United States
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
The New York Times
ChatGPT

In Lviv region, a mother reported that her son was shot with an airsoft gun: police found that a woman was injured by a neighbor's shot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1670 views

Lviv region police are investigating an incident in the village of Dobrohostiv. A woman was injured by a neighbor's shot.

In Lviv region, a mother reported that her son was shot with an airsoft gun: police found that a woman was injured by a neighbor's shot

In the Lviv region, a woman reported that her son was hit by an airsoft gun, the police opened a criminal case and found that a woman was injured by a neighbor's shot, doctors did not find any bodily injuries in the child, the regional police department reported, writes UNN.

Details

It is stated that the incident occurred in the village of Dobrohostiv.

As reported, a video was circulated on social networks showing a minor sustaining bodily injuries. "According to the mother, a local resident, shooting an airsoft gun, hit her son," the police said.

"Doctors did not find any bodily injuries in the child. However, the boy's mother wrote a statement in which she indicated that she was also injured as a result of the incident. Doctors found a characteristic hematoma on the applicant's body," law enforcement officers noted.

According to this fact, as indicated, a criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 125 (Intentional minor bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine of up to fifty non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or public works for up to two hundred hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.

"It was established that the shot that injured the woman was fired by her 54-year-old neighbor. The man handed over an air pistol to law enforcement officers, which was seized and sent for expert examination," the report says.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Shooting in Cherkasy: police opened proceedings, motives of the shooter are being established

Julia Shramko

Society Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast