Shooting in Cherkasy: police opened proceedings, motives of the shooter are being established

A criminal proceeding has been opened in Cherkasy due to a shooting at a catering establishment, the motives of the shooter are being established, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Investigators of the Cherkasy police have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The motives of the crime are being established. - reported the police.

Police in Cherkasy detained a man for shooting at a catering establishment.

According to the police, the man entered the premises, fired several shots from a weapon, as a result of which he wounded himself, and then locked himself in the restroom. He was detained by KORD special forces, no one else was injured. The injured person was hospitalized.

Earlier it became known that medics took an injured man from a McDonald's restaurant in Cherkasy after a shooting.