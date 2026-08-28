In Lviv, an object resembling a grenade was found near a shopping mall

In Lviv, on August 28, a suspicious object resembling a hand-held smoke grenade was found near one of the shopping centers on Kulparkivska Street. Alina Podreiko, a spokesperson for the Lviv Region Police, told UNN in a comment.

Explosive ordnance technicians seized the find and sent it for examination.

Details

A report about a suspicious object found behind one of the shopping centers on Kulparkivska Street in Lviv was received by the 102 special hotline on Friday, August 28, at around 11:10 a.m.

Specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Service Department, canine handlers, criminal investigators, an investigative and operational team from Police Department No. 2 of the Lviv District Police Department, patrol officers, and employees of other Lviv Region police services worked at the scene.

Police explosive ordnance technicians seized an object that outwardly resembles a hand-held smoke grenade intended to create a smoke screen. The find was sent for expert examination.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the object, as well as the identity of the person who may have left it in a public place. Following the initial measures, the incident is to be given a legal classification.

Law enforcement officers urge citizens, if they discover dangerous or suspicious objects, to immediately call the 102 special hotline or report the find via the 112 app.

Police emphasize that such objects must not be moved or touched, and no attempt should be made to neutralize them independently. Until law enforcement officers arrive, people should, if possible, restrict others' access to the dangerous find.

Previously

At the end of July, an offender who left ammunition near a restaurant in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District was detained .