In Lviv, a doctor will be tried for the death of a boy after anesthesia during dental treatment

In Lviv, an anesthesiologist will be tried for the death of a five-year-old boy due to improper performance of professional duties by the doctor, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, UNN writes.



Prosecutors... have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent an indictment to the court against an anesthesiologist from a Lviv hospital - the prosecutor's office reported.



The investigation established that in December 2023, during dental treatment in a private clinic in Lviv, a five-year-old boy fell into a coma. Almost a month later, despite the measures taken by doctors, he died in a hospital without regaining consciousness.

"It was established that the doctor who performed the anesthesia did not have the appropriate specialized education, qualifications to work with the child population, and experience. Therefore, due to professional negligence, she chose the wrong tactics of anesthesiological support during dental intervention. In the future, this led to serious consequences and the death of the patient," the prosecutor's office reported.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, in August 2023, the doctor, having a valid diploma certifying the right to provide anesthesiological services to the adult population, "obtained a fake certificate of a specialist doctor in the specialty "pediatric anesthesiology"". "In addition, a certificate of advanced training to the diploma in the direction of "pediatric anesthesiology" was obtained. Subsequently, the defendant used these documents to involve her in providing medical care to children in a private dental clinic," the statement reads.

The accused was charged with engaging in medical practice without a special permit, committed by a person who does not have proper medical education, which caused serious consequences for the patient, improper performance by a medical worker of their professional duties due to negligent attitude to them, which caused serious consequences to a minor, forgery of an official document issued or certified by an enterprise, institution, organization and which grants rights for the purpose of using it by the forger or another person, use of a knowingly forged document (Article 138, Part 2 of Article 140, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

