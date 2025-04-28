In Lviv, a doctor will be tried for the death of a boy after anesthesia during dental treatment

$41.750.06
Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1928 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53753 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53353 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56689 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84553 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136334 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109316 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77173 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160293 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69320 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Popular news

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 42422 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 37167 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 43044 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 41960 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14060 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 53753 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 160293 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 134727 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 162291 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 211695 views
"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 13441 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14140 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136331 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 51748 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 86605 views
In Lviv, a doctor will be tried for the death of a boy after anesthesia during dental treatment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3474 views

The anesthesiologist, who had no experience working with children, was accused of choosing the wrong anesthesia tactics, which led to the boy's death. She also used forged qualification documents.

In Lviv, a doctor will be tried for the death of a boy after anesthesia during dental treatment

In Lviv, an anesthesiologist will be tried for the death of a five-year-old boy due to improper performance of professional duties by the doctor, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Prosecutors... have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent an indictment to the court against an anesthesiologist from a Lviv hospital

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

The investigation established that in December 2023, during dental treatment in a private clinic in Lviv, a five-year-old boy fell into a coma. Almost a month later, despite the measures taken by doctors, he died in a hospital without regaining consciousness.

A 5-year-old boy dies in Lviv after removing milk teeth14.01.24, 13:58 • 34503 views

"It was established that the doctor who performed the anesthesia did not have the appropriate specialized education, qualifications to work with the child population, and experience. Therefore, due to professional negligence, she chose the wrong tactics of anesthesiological support during dental intervention. In the future, this led to serious consequences and the death of the patient," the prosecutor's office reported.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, in August 2023, the doctor, having a valid diploma certifying the right to provide anesthesiological services to the adult population, "obtained a fake certificate of a specialist doctor in the specialty "pediatric anesthesiology"". "In addition, a certificate of advanced training to the diploma in the direction of "pediatric anesthesiology" was obtained. Subsequently, the defendant used these documents to involve her in providing medical care to children in a private dental clinic," the statement reads.

The accused was charged with engaging in medical practice without a special permit, committed by a person who does not have proper medical education, which caused serious consequences for the patient, improper performance by a medical worker of their professional duties due to negligent attitude to them, which caused serious consequences to a minor, forgery of an official document issued or certified by an enterprise, institution, organization and which grants rights for the purpose of using it by the forger or another person, use of a knowingly forged document (Article 138, Part 2 of Article 140, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Lviv a doctor was notified of suspicion for the death of a 5-year-old boy after dental treatment10.02.25, 14:05 • 28798 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Lviv
