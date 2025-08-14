In Kyiv, the state lost almost UAH 1.7 million on "low-quality" body cameras: a Municipal Guard official is suspected

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has notified a representative of the Municipal Guard (KO "Municipal Guard") of suspicion of official negligence, which led to the purchase of body cameras for almost UAH 1.7 million that did not meet the stated characteristics. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Large-scale official negligence has been uncovered in the communal organization "Municipal Guard" in the capital. According to the investigation, in October 2022, an authorized person responsible for procurement purchased personal body cameras that did not meet the stated technical requirements: the image quality turned out to be significantly worse than specified.

These actions caused damages to the territorial community of the capital totaling almost UAH 1.7 million. - the prosecutor's office stated.

The official's actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — improper performance of official duties with grave consequences.

Currently, the issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint and suspending the suspect from office is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment and a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the investigative department of the National Police Main Directorate in Kyiv under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and operational support from the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv of the National Police's Department of Strategic Investigations.

