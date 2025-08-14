$41.510.09
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Illegally accrued 900,000 to soldiers who previously refused to obey orders: an officer exposed in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

The deputy commander of a military unit in Donetsk region is suspected of negligence, which led to illegal payments of almost UAH 900,000 to nine servicemen who did not participate in hostilities. These servicemen had previously refused to carry out a combat order.

Illegally accrued 900,000 to soldiers who previously refused to obey orders: an officer exposed in Donetsk region

The SBI, together with the SSU, exposed the deputy commander of a military unit in Donetsk region, who approved payments to nine subordinates who actually did not participate in hostilities and had previously refused to carry out a combat order. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

In Donetsk region, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, notified the deputy commander of one of the military units of suspicion. According to the investigation, in May-July 2023, nine servicemen, whose service term was suspended due to suspicion of refusing to carry out a combat order (Article 402 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), illegally received additional remuneration for allegedly participating in battles.

In Kyiv, military personnel were exposed for manipulating combat payments amounting to almost one million hryvnias8/8/25, 4:05 PM • 2844 views

Despite the lack of grounds, the official personally signed documents for the accrual of payments, the total amount of which reached almost UAH 900,000. Thus, he actually allowed the use of budget funds for private interests, failing to fulfill his duty to control their targeted expenditure.

The serviceman was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude to military service under martial law, which caused grave consequences

- the SBI report says.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 8 years of imprisonment.

According to the SBI, part of the damage caused to the state has already been compensated, and investigators are taking measures to compensate the remaining amount. Procedural guidance is provided by the Donetsk Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern Region.

The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments8/13/25, 5:17 AM • 63019 views

Stepan Haftko

