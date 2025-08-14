Illegally accrued 900,000 to soldiers who previously refused to obey orders: an officer exposed in Donetsk region

The SBI, together with the SSU, exposed the deputy commander of a military unit in Donetsk region, who approved payments to nine subordinates who actually did not participate in hostilities and had previously refused to carry out a combat order. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

In Donetsk region, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, notified the deputy commander of one of the military units of suspicion. According to the investigation, in May-July 2023, nine servicemen, whose service term was suspended due to suspicion of refusing to carry out a combat order (Article 402 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), illegally received additional remuneration for allegedly participating in battles.

Despite the lack of grounds, the official personally signed documents for the accrual of payments, the total amount of which reached almost UAH 900,000. Thus, he actually allowed the use of budget funds for private interests, failing to fulfill his duty to control their targeted expenditure.

The serviceman was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude to military service under martial law, which caused grave consequences - the SBI report says.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 8 years of imprisonment.

According to the SBI, part of the damage caused to the state has already been compensated, and investigators are taking measures to compensate the remaining amount. Procedural guidance is provided by the Donetsk Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern Region.

