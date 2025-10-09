$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13701 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30370 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 32993 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21539 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20131 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32502 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16812 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
In Kyiv, the ceilings of a building in Vidradny collapsed, where no threats had been previously recorded – KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

In Kyiv, the ceilings of a residential building on Vidradny Avenue, damaged by Russian shelling, collapsed. Previously, experts had not found signs of danger in this particular part of the structure. The city allocated funds for major repairs.

In Kyiv, the ceilings of a building in Vidradny collapsed, where no threats had been previously recorded – KMDA

The collapse of the ceiling of a residential building on Vidradny Avenue in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district occurred in the part of the building where specialists had not found any signs of danger during a previous inspection. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The building was damaged as a result of a Russian shelling of the capital on the night of July 4. After the attack, experts conducted two stages of inspection – preliminary and detailed instrumental examination. According to their conclusions, no threat of collapse was recorded in this particular part of the structure.

In places where there was a potential danger, rescuers of the Kyiv City Rescue Service installed support racks designed to withstand the load of concrete and structures.

– explained the administration.

The first metro station in Vynohradar will be opened in 2026 - Klitschko09.10.25, 16:44 • 1308 views

The communal enterprise "Zhitloinvestbud-UKB" has been designated as the customer for the restoration works. In early October, the city had already allocated funds from the budget for the major repair of the damaged building.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reported that an additional instrumental inspection will be conducted to determine the extent of the new damage and the scope of emergency measures.

Accident occurred on the water pipeline in Kyiv: traffic is blocked and water is shut off08.10.25, 08:48 • 2784 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv