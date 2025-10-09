In Kyiv, the ceilings of a building in Vidradny collapsed, where no threats had been previously recorded – KMDA

The collapse of the ceiling of a residential building on Vidradny Avenue in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district occurred in the part of the building where specialists had not found any signs of danger during a previous inspection. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The building was damaged as a result of a Russian shelling of the capital on the night of July 4. After the attack, experts conducted two stages of inspection – preliminary and detailed instrumental examination. According to their conclusions, no threat of collapse was recorded in this particular part of the structure.

In places where there was a potential danger, rescuers of the Kyiv City Rescue Service installed support racks designed to withstand the load of concrete and structures. – explained the administration.

The first metro station in Vynohradar will be opened in 2026 - Klitschko

The communal enterprise "Zhitloinvestbud-UKB" has been designated as the customer for the restoration works. In early October, the city had already allocated funds from the budget for the major repair of the damaged building.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reported that an additional instrumental inspection will be conducted to determine the extent of the new damage and the scope of emergency measures.

Accident occurred on the water pipeline in Kyiv: traffic is blocked and water is shut off