In Kyiv region, drones damaged houses, fires broke out in three districts

On Thursday, May 1, Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with unmanned aerial vehicles, damaging the homes of local residents. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, as of 8:50 a.m. in the Boryspil district, the roof of a private house and an outbuilding caught fire. The explosion damaged 11 private homes, and forest floor also burned.

In the Vyshgorod district, reeds were burning in two locations, the fire was extinguished by rescuers.

In the Brovary district, an outbuilding and a garage were on fire. A car was also damaged, the fire was extinguished.

Information about casualties was not received by the police. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported an attack on a private house in the Kyiv region.

Rescuers managed to quickly put out the fire, there were no deaths or injuries.

Recall

On the night of May 1, 2025, russians attacked Ukraine with 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 170 strike UAVs. 74 "Shaheds" were shot down, 68 of them did not reach their targets.