In Kyiv region, drones damaged houses, fires broke out in three districts

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61017 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53255 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84254 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 168954 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 201958 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 299834 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130796 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251544 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174814 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121098 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
5.6m/s
42%
750 mm
Popular news

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 43304 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 46849 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 42085 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 44252 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 29641 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 61017 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105698 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 149018 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 181843 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 299834 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 45998 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 53120 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 44860 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 95432 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143845 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

In Kyiv region, drones damaged houses, fires broke out in three districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2104 views

On May 1, Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones, 11 houses were damaged. Fires broke out in Boryspil, Vyshgorod and Brovary districts, but there were no casualties.

In Kyiv region, drones damaged houses, fires broke out in three districts

On Thursday, May 1, Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with unmanned aerial vehicles, damaging the homes of local residents. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, as of 8:50 a.m. in the Boryspil district, the roof of a private house and an outbuilding caught fire. The explosion damaged 11 private homes, and forest floor also burned.

In the Vyshgorod district, reeds were burning in two locations, the fire was extinguished by rescuers.

In the Brovary district, an outbuilding and a garage were on fire. A car was also damaged, the fire was extinguished.

Information about casualties was not received by the police. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported an attack on a private house in the Kyiv region.

Rescuers managed to quickly put out the fire, there were no deaths or injuries.

Recall

On the night of May 1, 2025, russians attacked Ukraine with 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 170 strike UAVs. 74 "Shaheds" were shot down, 68 of them did not reach their targets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$60.74
Bitcoin
$94,912.10
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.03
Золото
$3,243.89
Ethereum
$1,806.57