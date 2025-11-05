In Kyiv region, a young man shot a pistol and beat a passerby: he was detained by the police

In the city of Bucha, a man brazenly beat a passerby and fired several shots from a pistol. The assailant faces up to 7 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the suspect, along with two acquaintances, was in one of the city's pedestrian underpasses, where he was relieving himself on the walls of the underpass. At that moment, a man passed by and made a remark about the unacceptable behavior. - the report says.

In response, the young man began to punch and kick the victim in the face and torso, after which he fired a pistol. When the victim went outside, the attacker caught up with him and fired twice into the air. After that, he ordered the victim to lie on the ground and continued to beat him. After committing the act, the assailant fled.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the suspect and his whereabouts. He turned out to be an 18-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of a suspicion on the fact of gross violation of public order due to obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity.

Addition

In Kyiv, a man was detained who, while intoxicated, wounded two passers-by during a shooting near a residential building. He has been charged with hooliganism using a weapon, for which he faces up to 7 years in prison.

On the platform of the "Obolon" metro station in Kyiv, a group of young men beat a man; the police stopped the conflict and detained the offenders.