Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
In Kyiv region, a young man shot a pistol and beat a passerby: he was detained by the police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

In Bucha, a man beat a passerby and fired several shots from a pistol after being reprimanded. The 18-year-old assailant faces up to 7 years in prison.

In Kyiv region, a young man shot a pistol and beat a passerby: he was detained by the police

In the city of Bucha, a man brazenly beat a passerby and fired several shots from a pistol. The assailant faces up to 7 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the suspect, along with two acquaintances, was in one of the city's pedestrian underpasses, where he was relieving himself on the walls of the underpass. At that moment, a man passed by and made a remark about the unacceptable behavior.

- the report says.

In response, the young man began to punch and kick the victim in the face and torso, after which he fired a pistol. When the victim went outside, the attacker caught up with him and fired twice into the air. After that, he ordered the victim to lie on the ground and continued to beat him. After committing the act, the assailant fled.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the suspect and his whereabouts. He turned out to be an 18-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of a suspicion on the fact of gross violation of public order due to obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity.

Addition

In Kyiv, a man was detained who, while intoxicated, wounded two passers-by during a shooting near a residential building. He has been charged with hooliganism using a weapon, for which he faces up to 7 years in prison.

On the platform of the "Obolon" metro station in Kyiv, a group of young men beat a man; the police stopped the conflict and detained the offenders.

Pavlo Zinchenko

