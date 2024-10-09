In Kyiv region, a land surveyor is accused of fraud with land worth a million hryvnias

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30962 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98253 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161246 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134716 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141358 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179419 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111976 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170484 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139483 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139170 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84653 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107103 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109241 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161240 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179418 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197903 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186945 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145511 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136993 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153971 views
In Kyiv region, a land surveyor is accused of fraud with land worth a million hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19144 views

A 36-year-old Kyiv resident illegally took possession of a land plot worth about a million hryvnias by forging documents. He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property for fraud with communal land.

Investigators in the Kyiv region have sent to court a case against a 36-year-old land surveyor for seizing land worth a million hryvnias. This was reported by the Police in the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the man faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to law enforcement, the Kyiv resident used forged documents to obtain land that he had initially registered in the name of a fictitious person. The offender forged a decision of the village council to transfer the land plot from communal to private ownership and changed its intended purpose. The land plot was then sold to another citizen who was not aware of the violation.

The amount of damage caused to the community is about one million hryvnias.

Notified of suspicion the director of a company that embezzled UAH 33 million from the budget by exporting water instead of fertilizers17.07.24, 01:56 • 28604 views

Julia Kotwicka

KyivCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising