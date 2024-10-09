In Kyiv region, a land surveyor is accused of fraud with land worth a million hryvnias

Investigators in the Kyiv region have sent to court a case against a 36-year-old land surveyor for seizing land worth a million hryvnias. This was reported by the Police in the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the man faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to law enforcement, the Kyiv resident used forged documents to obtain land that he had initially registered in the name of a fictitious person. The offender forged a decision of the village council to transfer the land plot from communal to private ownership and changed its intended purpose. The land plot was then sold to another citizen who was not aware of the violation.

The amount of damage caused to the community is about one million hryvnias.

