A table tennis championship was held in the Kyiv region as part of sports rehabilitation

Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center "Askold"

A table tennis championship for war veterans and people with disabilities was held in the Kyiv region. Representatives of the Mariupol Table Tennis Federation, supported by the Favbet Foundation charitable foundation as part of the Favbet Kids program, also took part in the tournament. The participants are also visitors of the Kyiv City Center for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities "Askold", UNN reports.

The championship took place within the framework of the physical culture and sports rehabilitation program, which involves engaging veterans and people with disabilities in regular physical activity. Such events contribute to the restoration of physical condition, and also create opportunities for communication and socialization of participants.

Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center "Askold"

The "Askold" Center has been operating since 1999 and is subordinate to the Kyiv City State Administration. The institution specializes in social, psychological, professional and labor rehabilitation of people with disabilities, combat veterans and internally displaced persons. One of the areas of the center's work is involving its wards in sports events.

Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center "Askold"

It should be recalled that the PULSE table tennis school was created by the Mariupol Table Tennis Federation (NGO) as a social project.

"We pay special attention to the development of children's sports, because regular physical activity from a young age forms not only strong health, but also important social skills — teamwork, perseverance, mutual respect. We strive to create opportunities for every child, regardless of circumstances, to have access to quality sports programs and activities," the Favbet Foundation charitable foundation noted.