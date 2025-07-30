A table tennis championship was held in the Kyiv region as part of sports rehabilitation

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 5398 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 13423 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 30186 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 43972 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 37965 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 47958 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 87461 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 45908 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 65175 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 64275 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
98%
745mm
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 86103 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 134414 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 79789 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 63156 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 36274 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 5400 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 15163 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 37285 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 80830 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 87469 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 16203 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 86924 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 173899 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 223449 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 156833 views
Actual
An-178
Mi-24
Mi-8
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000

A table tennis championship was held in the Kyiv region as part of sports rehabilitation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

A table tennis championship for war veterans and people with disabilities took place in Kyiv Oblast. The tournament participants are visitors of the Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center "Askold" and representatives of the Mariupol Table Tennis Federation.

A table tennis championship was held in the Kyiv region as part of sports rehabilitation
Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center "Askold"

A table tennis championship for war veterans and people with disabilities was held in the Kyiv region. Representatives of the Mariupol Table Tennis Federation, supported by the Favbet Foundation charitable foundation as part of the Favbet Kids program, also took part in the tournament. The participants are also visitors of the Kyiv City Center for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities "Askold", UNN reports.

The championship took place within the framework of the physical culture and sports rehabilitation program, which involves engaging veterans and people with disabilities in regular physical activity. Such events contribute to the restoration of physical condition, and also create opportunities for communication and socialization of participants.

Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center
Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center "Askold"

The "Askold" Center has been operating since 1999 and is subordinate to the Kyiv City State Administration. The institution specializes in social, psychological, professional and labor rehabilitation of people with disabilities, combat veterans and internally displaced persons. One of the areas of the center's work is involving its wards in sports events.

Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center
Photo: Facebook Kyiv City Rehabilitation Center "Askold"

It should be recalled that the PULSE table tennis school was created by the Mariupol Table Tennis Federation (NGO) as a social project.

"We pay special attention to the development of children's sports, because regular physical activity from a young age forms not only strong health, but also important social skills — teamwork, perseverance, mutual respect. We strive to create opportunities for every child, regardless of circumstances, to have access to quality sports programs and activities," the Favbet Foundation charitable foundation noted.

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv City State Administration
Mariupol