In Kyiv, five people, including a mother and child, were injured as a result of the Russian army's attack.

On the evening of July 30, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. In the Solomianskyi district of the city, debris from downed drones was recorded in several locations. Five people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

The number of injured has increased to 5, including a mother and child - the message says.

Tkachenko also added that consequences are also being recorded in several locations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Details are being established.

According to reports from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fragments of one of the drones fell near a garage cooperative, which led to the ignition of a gas pipe of a three-story residential building. Several people were trapped in the garages, but rescuers promptly evacuated them.

In another part of the district, UAV fragments hit a residential building, causing a fire in an apartment and damaging several cars in the courtyard of a multi-story building. The fire has already been extinguished.

A hit was also recorded at one of the capital's higher educational institutions. In addition, fragments damaged the roof of a five-story building, a warehouse building, and caused another car to catch fire.

This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv