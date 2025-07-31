In Kyiv, five people, including a mother and child, were injured as a result of the Russian army's attack.

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 39261 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 35600 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 70240 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 78846 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 65380 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72478 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 126719 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53178 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 71048 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66473 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
85%
746mm
Popular news
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 53664 views
In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, MatviyenkoVideoJuly 30, 05:02 PM • 4804 views
Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of PakistanJuly 30, 05:03 PM • 5104 views
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital08:22 PM • 8486 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district09:41 PM • 4100 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 39261 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 53763 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 97335 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 141908 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 126719 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ali Khamenei
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 40914 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 130782 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 191557 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 240108 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 173148 views
Actual
Spotify
Fox News
Brent Crude
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

In Kyiv, five people, including a mother and child, were injured as a result of the Russian army's attack.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

As a result of the Russian drone attack in Kyiv, five people were injured, including a mother and child. Drone debris caused fires and damage to buildings in the Solomyanskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

In Kyiv, five people, including a mother and child, were injured as a result of the Russian army's attack.

On the evening of July 30, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. In the Solomianskyi district of the city, debris from downed drones was recorded in several locations. Five people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

The number of injured has increased to 5, including a mother and child

- the message says.

Tkachenko also added that consequences are also being recorded in several locations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Details are being established.

According to reports from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fragments of one of the drones fell near a garage cooperative, which led to the ignition of a gas pipe of a three-story residential building. Several people were trapped in the garages, but rescuers promptly evacuated them.

In another part of the district, UAV fragments hit a residential building, causing a fire in an apartment and damaging several cars in the courtyard of a multi-story building. The fire has already been extinguished.

A hit was also recorded at one of the capital's higher educational institutions. In addition, fragments damaged the roof of a five-story building, a warehouse building, and caused another car to catch fire.

This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv31.07.25, 01:54 • 1100 views

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv