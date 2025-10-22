enemy attack on Kyiv: UAV debris fell in three districts, on a kindergarten, a house and a car
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 23, the consequences of a Russian strike were recorded in three districts of the Ukrainian capital: drone debris fell, in particular, on a kindergarten, a residential building and several cars were damaged.
The consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in three districts of Kyiv: falling UAV debris, including on a kindergarten, a residential building, and cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that the consequences of the shelling were recorded in the Desnianskyi, Podilskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of the capital.
Desnianskyi district
In the Desnianskyi district, an apartment building was damaged.
Podilskyi district
According to Tymur Tkachenko, damage was recorded at five locations in the Podilskyi district.
Also, 5 damaged cars are known.
Among them is a kindergarten
Obolonskyi district
Also, according to the official, damage to a residential building by UAV debris was recorded in the Obolonskyi district.
Recall
In Kyiv, on October 22, after the air raid alert, explosions were heard. Air defense forces are working on enemy drones, reported Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and Head of the KMVA Tymur Tkachenko.
