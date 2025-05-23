"Stronger Together: children from the football section supported by Favbet Foundation took part in the Europe Day festival
Kyiv • UNN
A football festival - a sports and recreational event dedicated to Europe Day - took place in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv. The sports festival became a platform for unity, development and promotion of European values among young people.
Young players of FC "Vygurivshchyna" who train with the support of Favbet Foundation, as well as players of FC "Troeshchyna", KDYuSSh-14, DYuFK "Titan", FC "Stolytsia" and KDYuSSh "Nika" took to the field.
Football matches were held in a friendly atmosphere: without tournament pressure, without final tables, but with maximum dedication, support from the stands and sincere emotions. The participants demonstrated not only sports skills, but also a high level of teamwork and mutual respect.
"Sport not only promotes physical development, but also helps children adapt to new conditions and cope with stress. Even in these times, our children should be able to look to the future with confidence," said Andriy Matyukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.
After the matches, the participants were waiting for a dynamic competition program, which gave even more emotions and team drive. Both young players and their coaches took part in the ball juggling competition. The "Football Europe" quiz tested the participants' knowledge of leading European clubs, players and tournaments. And in the grand finale, there was a Crossbar Challenge, where players had to hit the crossbar of the goal.
"Sport has a real impact on the development of children and adolescents, and such festivals are important events for the formation of a healthy, active generation. For Favbet Foundation, supporting youth football is part of our ongoing work. We strive to be a reliable partner for children who train, dream and develop," said Favbet Foundation.