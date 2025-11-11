In Kyiv, a teenager was beaten during an argument with peers over an airsoft grenade - police

In Kyiv, a teenager was beaten during a conflict with peers over a thrown airsoft grenade, he was hospitalized with a concussion, and criminal proceedings were opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Police have launched criminal proceedings over the beating of a teenager in the Podilskyi district of the capital," the report says.

Information about the incident was received by law enforcement officers yesterday, November 10.

"It was previously established that in the apartment, a conflict arose between a 15-year-old local resident and his peers because the boy threw an airsoft grenade as a joke. During the quarrel, the minors inflicted numerous blows to the victim's head and body," the police reported.

Doctors hospitalized the victim with a concussion.

Information about the incident was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

