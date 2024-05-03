In Kyiv, a sinkhole has appeared on General Naumov Street, traffic is hampered
Kyiv • UNN
A sinkhole has formed on General Naumov Street in Kyiv, partially obstructing traffic, and the patrol police have notified the relevant services to ensure road safety.
In Kyiv, due to the collapse of the road surface on General Naumov Street, traffic is partially hampered. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.
Details
Patrol policemen reported the incident to the relevant services and are ensuring road safety.
Due to the collapse of the road surface on General Naumov Street, traffic is partially hampered. Please take this information into account when planning your trip!
