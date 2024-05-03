In Kyiv, a sinkhole has appeared on General Naumov Street, traffic is hampered

In Kyiv, due to the collapse of the road surface on General Naumov Street, traffic is partially hampered. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.

Details

Patrol policemen reported the incident to the relevant services and are ensuring road safety.

Due to the collapse of the road surface on General Naumov Street, traffic is partially hampered. Please take this information into account when planning your trip! the police said in a statement.

