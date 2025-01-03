In Kyiv a robber attacked a pensioner in an elevator

A 71-year-old pensioner was robbed in an elevator in Kyiv, and the suspect was detained. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Police operatives received a report from a 71-year-old pensioner that an unknown man had snatched his bag of belongings from him in the elevator car of a building.

"Operational officers of the unit, with the involvement of criminal analysis officers, tracked down the offender and seized the pensioner's bag," the statement said.

The 39-year-old offender was detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery committed under martial law. He is currently in custody while the investigation is underway. The offender faces up to ten years in prison.

Recall

In Kyiv, a young construction worker took a wallet with money from his 54-year-old colleague, believing that he worked harder than him. The attacker was detained and faces up to 10 years in prison.