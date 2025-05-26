In Kyiv, a mortar mine from the Second World War was found on the territory of a kindergarten

In one of the districts of Kyiv, on the territory of a preschool institution, builders stumbled upon a mortar mine from the Second World War. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

A dangerous object was seized on the territory of a kindergarten in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv by sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response.

Experts took the ammunition to a special training ground for further destruction.

During work on the territory of the kindergarten, workers discovered a suspicious object similar to ammunition.

Experts immediately went to the scene and identified the find as a mortar mine from the Second World War period.

"During the deactivation of the mine, personnel and children were temporarily moved to another kindergarten," the SES said.

Additionally

After the completion of the work, the territory was thoroughly inspected for the presence of other explosive objects.

There is no threat to the population.

Reference

Mortar mines are a type of artillery ammunition that was used in large quantities during the Second World War. Due to their age and corrosion, they remain extremely dangerous even after decades in the ground.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of 2024, 40 explosive objects left over from the Second World War have already been discovered on the territory of Kyiv.

The SES calls on citizens to be careful and immediately report suspicious objects.

