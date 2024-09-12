In Kyiv, a car sank under the asphalt due to a water supply accident

A water main leaked in the capital's Holosiivskyi district. A car partially sank under the asphalt at the site of the damage. The leak has already been partially localized. A number of houses are temporarily without water supply. This was reported on Thursday by KCSA, UNN reports.

Kyivvodokanal specialists partially localized the leak at the corner of Holosiivska and Horyana streets The leak occurred on a 500 mm diameter water main running under the roadway - , KCSA said in a statement.

It is noted that at the site of the damage, the car partially sank under the asphalt. Further work was suspended because other cars were parked nearby. Police officers were engaged to find the owners of the parked cars.

The leak reportedly caused traffic to be limited to two lanes out of four in the direction of Holosiivskyi Avenue.

Water pressure in Holosiivskyi district has been restored, KCSA added.

However, according to Kyivvodokanal, houses at 12, 14, 16 Holosiivska Street are temporarily without water supply.

The specialists sent a tanker truck with drinking water to the following address: 12 Holosiivska St.

Water is currently being pumped out to start repair work.

