In Kyiv, 5 people were injured due to an enemy attack, drone fragments fell on a residential building and a supermarket
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, 5 people were injured, reported the head of the KCMA. Also, a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district due to falling debris.
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, 5 people were injured as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN informs.
Details
He also said that a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of falling debris on a residential building and a supermarket.
In the Dnipro district, as a result of an enemy attack, we have 5 victims. Details are being established
At 5:12 a.m. an all-clear was announced in Kyiv.
Recall
On the night of May 7, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv. In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, an enemy UAV partially destroyed the upper floors of a building. Apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and there is a fire in an open area in the Solomyanskyi district.