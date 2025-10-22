In Kyiv, 13 people, including four children, were injured in a Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack in the capital, 13 people were injured, including four children. 4 adults and 3 children were hospitalized, the rest are receiving outpatient care.
As a result of Russia's strike on Kyiv, 13 people were injured, including four children, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klychko announced on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of the enemy's night attack, 13 people were injured in the capital. Four of them are children.
According to him, 4 adults and 3 children have been hospitalized so far. Others are receiving outpatient medical care.
