In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incident

A large-scale fire at a gas distribution station in Kurgan; the probable cause is a leak in the pipe. Dozens of rescuers and equipment are trying to extinguish the fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

A large-scale fire broke out at a gas distribution station in the city of Kurgan (Russian Trans-Urals). According to locals, the flames reached the height of a 10-story building.

Work is underway to temporarily shut off gas to the Ryabkovo and Severny microdistricts, local Telegram channels report.

42 people and 9 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. Residents of areas closest to the incident are being evacuated.

According to Kommersant, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the causes of the fire are not specified, but it is also known that there are currently no casualties.

