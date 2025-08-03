In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incident

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 70909 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 125796 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 74110 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 136141 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 309670 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 268537 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 128111 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 111668 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 207342 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76957 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.4m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news
In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died as a result of a Russian strike, three were woundedAugust 3, 06:55 AM • 6768 views
"ATESH" partisans disrupted fuel supplies for Russian invaders in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoAugust 3, 07:21 AM • 10455 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"August 3, 07:32 AM • 34601 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 53118 views
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrelAugust 3, 09:08 AM • 14521 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 53601 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 70916 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 309681 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 162238 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 268546 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Narendra Modi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
United Kingdom
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 125813 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 69991 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 108244 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 123353 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 197579 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian

In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

A large-scale fire broke out at a gas distribution station in Kurgan, with flames reaching the height of a 10-story building. Residents are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off in the Ryabkovo and Severny microdistricts.

In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incident

A large-scale fire at a gas distribution station in Kurgan; the probable cause is a leak in the pipe. Dozens of rescuers and equipment are trying to extinguish the fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

A large-scale fire broke out at a gas distribution station in the city of Kurgan (Russian Trans-Urals). According to locals, the flames reached the height of a 10-story building.

Work is underway to temporarily shut off gas to the Ryabkovo and Severny microdistricts, local Telegram channels report.

42 people and 9 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. Residents of areas closest to the incident are being evacuated.

According to Kommersant, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the causes of the fire are not specified, but it is also known that there are currently no casualties.

Recall

Heavy rains covered the coast of Sochi and Tuapse, causing infrastructure damage, including a bridge collapse. The authorities of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation declared a state of emergency.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World