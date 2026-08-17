In Kropyvnytskyi, air quality is back to normal after fire at settling ponds

In Kropyvnytskyi, air quality stabilized after a fire on the premises of inactive settling ponds belonging to the water supply and wastewater treatment company, Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych said on social media Monday, UNN reports.

We have another update on the situation in the regional center. Air quality is currently within normal limits. Specialists from the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted repeated laboratory tests. No exceedances of permissible limits have been detected so far; the air is safe - Raikovych wrote.

Meanwhile, according to him, efforts to extinguish the fire on the premises of the inactive settling ponds of the Kirovohrad Regional Municipal Enterprise "Dnipro-Kirovohrad" are ongoing.

"Rescuers are working continuously. To fully extinguish the smoldering areas, the entire site must be thoroughly doused with water. The work will continue until the fire is completely extinguished," he said.

In Kropyvnytskyi, deteriorating air quality recorded after fire, but residents urged not to panic

The regional State Emergency Service said that "for the third day in a row, rescuers have been extinguishing a fire near the city, where settling ponds caught fire."

"Fire and rescue units are working continuously at the scene. There is currently no open flame; however, smoldering continues in the deep layers of the settling ponds over an area of 0.8 hectares, causing significant smoke and the spread of smoke across the city. To completely extinguish the smoldering, the entire area of the settling-pond section must be flooded with water. As of now, approximately two hectares of the area have already been flooded with water," the State Emergency Service provided details.

Heavy smoke in Kropyvnytskyi due to fire at settling ponds; air quality to be checked