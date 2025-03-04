In Kherson region, a man detonated an anti-personnel mine near his own house.
A 62-year-old resident of the village of Zmiivka in the Beryslav district stepped on an anti-personnel mine near his home. The man sustained blast injuries and leg wounds and is currently in the hospital.
Details
It is noted that the incident occurred in the village of Zmiivka in the Beryslav district.
Currently, the victim is in the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary medical assistance
The RMA urged citizens to be cautious - if they notice a suspicious object, do not approach it, do not touch it, and immediately report the find to rescuers or the police.
Reminder
In January, a 59-year-old man was seriously injured after stepping on an unknown explosive object in Kherson region. The incident resulted in severe injuries: traumatic amputation of the left foot and mine-explosive wounds.
