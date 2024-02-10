In Kharkiv, rescuers managed to localize fires caused by shahedis hitting gas stations

Liquidation of the consequences of the enemy's attack on Kharkiv continues, rescuers have localized the fires. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

It should be noted that yesterday, starting at 22:46, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. A hit was recorded in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged. Several large-scale fires broke out. 15 private residential buildings were burned to the ground.

The strikes killed seven people, including three children: 7, 4 years old and a baby about 6 months old. The bodies of five people, including three children, were found in one of the private houses. Two more people were found dead at another facility.

As of now, three people are known to be wounded. More than fifty people were rescued.

The number of dead as a result of the occupants' attacks on Kharkiv increased to seven