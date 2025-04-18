Soldiers of the border brigade ‘Gart’ in Kharkivshchyna neutralised about 20 invaders with Russian equipment

A fuel and lubricant depot, engineering equipment, and personnel of the enemy army were neutralized by a series of strikes by the "Hart" State Border Guard Service.

UNN reports with reference to the Official Channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Border guards of "Hart" launched a series of strikes on enemy concentration areas in Kharkiv region.

As a result, 18 invaders were neutralized, a fuel and lubricant depot and engineering equipment were destroyed.

Border guards of the 5th detachment thwarted an enemy breakthrough attempt in Sumy region. Assault groups, equipment and communication means of the occupiers who tried to enter the territory of the region were destroyed.

Border guards, using Phoenix drones, eliminated the MT-12 gun of the Russians, vehicles, positions, UAV control point and fuel and lubricant depot.