Soldiers of the border brigade ‘Gart’ in Kharkivshchyna neutralised about 20 invaders with Russian equipment

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9204 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24565 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44490 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50149 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89135 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83516 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137899 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52584 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125731 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81336 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9206 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60437 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124093 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137900 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125731 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9222 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12238 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13455 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38006 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52106 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Soldiers of the border brigade ‘Gart’ in Kharkivshchyna neutralised about 20 invaders with Russian equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5600 views

Border guards of the "Hart" brigade launched a series of strikes on Russian positions. A fuel and lubricant depot, engineering equipment were destroyed and 18 occupiers were eliminated.

Soldiers of the border brigade ‘Gart’ in Kharkivshchyna neutralised about 20 invaders with Russian equipment

A fuel and lubricant depot, engineering equipment, and personnel of the enemy army were neutralized by a series of strikes by the "Hart" State Border Guard Service.

UNN reports with reference to the Official Channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Border guards of "Hart" launched a series of strikes on enemy concentration areas in Kharkiv region.

- inform border guards.

As a result, 18 invaders were neutralized, a fuel and lubricant depot and engineering equipment were destroyed.

Recall

Border guards of the 5th detachment thwarted an enemy breakthrough attempt in Sumy region. Assault groups, equipment and communication means of the occupiers who tried to enter the territory of the region were destroyed.

Border guards, using Phoenix drones, eliminated the MT-12 gun of the Russians, vehicles, positions, UAV control point and fuel and lubricant depot.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09