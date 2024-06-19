$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12200 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

In Kharkiv region, due to Russian shelling, a forest fire occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103623 views

In the Kharkiv region, due to Russian shelling, a forest fire with an area of about 7 hectares started in the Starosaltovsky Forestry of the Chuguevsky district.

In Kharkiv region, due to Russian shelling, a forest fire occurred

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling, a forest fire started, now its area reaches about 7 hectares. this is reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details 

This afternoon, the enemy attacked the territory of the Starosaltovsky Forestry of the Chuguevsky district .As a result of the shelling, dry coniferous litter caught fire in the forest area. At the time of arrival of firefighters, a grassroots forest fire spread to an area of about 7 hectares

- summed up in the State Emergency Service. 

Units of the State Emergency Service, the local fire brigade of the village of Vilcha and adapted forestry equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. Rescuers and foresters are working despite the threat of repeated attacks.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties

- sum up in the State Emergency Service.

Recall

A large-scale fire at an industrial enterprise in the Kiev region, caused by a Russian missile strike and a drone attack on June 12, was eliminated by emergency workers for three whole days

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
