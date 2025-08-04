In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone hit a moped with civilians, there are fatalities

$41.760.05
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 34709 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 35859 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 67546 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 104137 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 67232 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 67424 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 71155 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69070 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62570 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80818 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 40205 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 75660 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 31513 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 36119 views
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India04:28 PM • 26612 views
In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone hit a moped with civilians, there are fatalities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

In the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped, killing a man and a woman. The police opened criminal proceedings regarding the violation of laws and customs of war.

In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone hit a moped with civilians, there are fatalities

Today, in the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped carrying civilians. As a result of the attack, a man and a woman were killed. The police have opened a criminal investigation, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

Around 2:00 PM, on a road in the Vovchansk community, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped on which a civilian man and woman were traveling. As a result of the strike, both died on the spot from their injuries.

- the message states.

Law enforcement officers reported that they had opened a criminal case under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Alona Utkina

