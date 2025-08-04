In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone hit a moped with civilians, there are fatalities
Kyiv • UNN
In the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped, killing a man and a woman. The police opened criminal proceedings regarding the violation of laws and customs of war.
Today, in the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped carrying civilians. As a result of the attack, a man and a woman were killed. The police have opened a criminal investigation, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.
Around 2:00 PM, on a road in the Vovchansk community, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped on which a civilian man and woman were traveling. As a result of the strike, both died on the spot from their injuries.
Law enforcement officers reported that they had opened a criminal case under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.
Ordered to shoot civilian cars in Kyiv region: another Russian commander was served with a notice of suspicion29.07.25, 09:58 • 3211 views