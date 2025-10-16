$41.760.01
In Kharkiv region, a morgue employee robbed fallen soldiers: police are investigating the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

In Kharkiv region, a morgue employee was detained for appropriating gold jewelry and personal belongings of fallen soldiers. The police are identifying all victims and checking for other possible cases.

In Kharkiv region, a morgue employee robbed fallen soldiers: police are investigating the circumstances

In Kharkiv Oblast, a morgue employee was exposed for appropriating personal belongings of Ukrainian servicemen killed at the front. Law enforcement officers have already detained the suspect, and the police are identifying all victims of her actions. This was reported by law enforcement officers of Kharkiv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in April 2025, a morgue employee in Chuhuiv district, while working with the bodies of fallen soldiers, removed gold jewelry and other personal belongings from them, using her official position.

The woman was detained at the crime scene, after which she was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 185 (theft) and Part 3 of Article 297 (desecration of a corpse) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, investigators are establishing the full circle of victims and checking the possible involvement of the detainee in other similar cases.

The police urge families of fallen soldiers whose bodies passed through the specified morgue to contact law enforcement agencies to identify missing items.

In Kharkiv region, a morgue employee who robbed fallen Ukrainian soldiers was exposed – prosecutor's office26.08.25, 15:11 • 4989 views

